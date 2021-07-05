Updated: Minor injuries, semitruck engulfed in flames after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 39/90

A multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a semitruck engulfed in flames shut down the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville for hours on Monday.

One driver was discovered to have minor injuries due to the crash Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Manke said in a statement.

Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 14 and law enforcement is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, Janesville Police Department Lt. Ratzlaff said in a statement.

I-39/90 northbound is closed at Highway 11 due to the crash and southbound traffic is closed at Highway 51/73.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and has caused a traffic backup in excess of three miles in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes of traffic both north and south bound were closed as of 2:45 p.m. due to significant cleanup.

