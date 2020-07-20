Update: Woman arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing boyfriend in chest, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman was arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest on the North Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

The 39-year-old Madison man collapsed on a sidewalk in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. after telling witnesses his girlfriend had "cut" him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers were on the scene quickly, and found the man had a large stab wound to the chest, had lost consciousness, and had agonal breathing, DeSpain said.

Police were about to begin chest compressions when the man's breathing began to improve thanks to the dressing they had applied, DeSpain said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined the stab wound had missed the victim's heart, and stabilized him, DeSpain said.

Police established a perimeter around the suspect's Ridgeway Avenue home, and were successful in convincing her to come outside and give herself up, DeSpain said.

Tasha L. Hand, 31, was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.