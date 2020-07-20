Update: Woman arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing boyfriend in chest, Madison police say

A woman was arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest on the North Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
The 39-year-old Madison man collapsed on a sidewalk in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. after telling witnesses his girlfriend had "cut" him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Officers were on the scene quickly, and found the man had a large stab wound to the chest, had lost consciousness, and had agonal breathing, DeSpain said.
Police were about to begin chest compressions when the man's breathing began to improve thanks to the dressing they had applied, DeSpain said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined the stab wound had missed the victim's heart, and stabilized him, DeSpain said.
Police established a perimeter around the suspect's Ridgeway Avenue home, and were successful in convincing her to come outside and give herself up, DeSpain said.
Tasha L. Hand, 31, was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days
Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
Mexican American man charged with hate crime in 'intentional' crash that killed white motorcyclist
Man found dead in Monona pond was wanted for attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 people
More charges filed against man accused of extorting, threatening Madison businesses
DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing
Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead, police say
Robbers rip purse away from woman out for walk on Far West Side, flee in stolen car, Madison police say
Woman, 77, battered, robbed by would-be carjacker on Far East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.