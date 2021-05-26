 Skip to main content
Update: Westbound Beltline open after multi-vehicle crash by Todd Drive cleared, authorities say
Update: The crash was cleared shortly after 8 a.m., authorities reported, but it will take some time for the several miles of backed up traffic to clear.

A multi-vehicle crash has the westbound Beltline closed just before Todd Drive, and authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

“Significant traffic impacts” are taking place as a result of the crash that happened about 6:45 a.m., Madison police officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

The Madison Traffic twitter account reported shortly before 8 a.m. that the traffic backup starts at Stoughton Road (Highway 51), more than six miles from Todd Drive.

