Update: Westbound Beltline open after multi-vehicle crash by Todd Drive cleared, authorities say

Update: The crash was cleared shortly after 8 a.m., authorities reported, but it will take some time for the several miles of backed up traffic to clear.
A multi-vehicle crash has the westbound Beltline closed just before Todd Drive, and authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
“Significant traffic impacts” are taking place as a result of the crash that happened about 6:45 a.m., Madison police officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.
The Madison Traffic twitter account reported shortly before 8 a.m. that the traffic backup starts at Stoughton Road (Highway 51), more than six miles from Todd Drive.
