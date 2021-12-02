Update: Westbound Beltline fully open again after rollover crash closed 2 lanes near Fish Hatchery Road, authorities say

Update: All lanes of the westbound Beltline re-opened about 10:25 a.m. Thursday as the crash scene was cleared.
A rollover crash closed the two right lanes of the westbound Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road at mid-morning Thursday, authorities reported.
The crash happened about 9:40 a.m., and one of the lanes re-opened shortly after 10 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.
Dane County’s 911 center reported that it was a rollover crash, but had no further details.
Initial reports that it was an SUV rear-ending a van and then rolling several times could not immediately be confirmed, but there was a damaged van and a damaged SUV at the scene.
Authorities requested tow trucks and at least one ambulance to the scene.
