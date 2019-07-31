The motorcycle operator and passenger have been identified as Gene Carroll, 71, and Cynthia Carroll, 72, Freeport, Illinois.
Two people on a motorcycle were killed Monday afternoon in Green County when the motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck, after the truck was hit from behind by a second pickup truck.
The crash, on Highway 69 about three miles north of Monroe, closed the highway for over nine hours as crews worked at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office got multiple 911 calls at about 3:30 p.m. Monday regarding the multi-vehicle crash, with deputies, the Monroe Fire Department and Green County EMS responding.
The preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck driven by Shane Olson, 49, rural Monroe, was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 69, waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway.
A second northbound pickup truck driven by Gary Grunder, 69, Monticello, crashed into the rear of Olson's pickup truck, forcing it into the southbound lane where it hit a motorcycle traveling with two other motorcycles.
The motorcycle ended up in the ditch and the two riders from Illinois were ejected, the Sheriff's Office report said. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle operator was wearing eye protection and the passenger was wearing a helmet. The motorcycle caught fire because of leaking gasoline, but the fire was extinguished by a witness to the crash.
Grunder was taken to the Monroe Clinic Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Olson and three young children in his pickup truck were not injured.
The names of the fatal victims will be released pending notification of family.
The two victims are the second and third traffic fatalities in Green County this year.