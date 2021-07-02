Update: Victim in fatal bicycle-vehicle crash identified as 57-year-old Madison man

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in a crash Friday morning that closed outbound East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street, Madison police said.

David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison, was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. when Frischkorn rode his bike onto East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman who was traveling outbound on East Washington, Officer Julie Laundrie said in a report.

Outbound East Washington Avenue remained closed until about 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

There was no indication of impairment of the driver, and no arrest had been made, Laundrie said.

Frischkorn's death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the traffic fatality was the fourth in the East Washington corridor this year and the second in the past week.