Update: Victim in fatal bicycle-vehicle crash identified as 57-year-old Madison man
EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE

Update: Victim in fatal bicycle-vehicle crash identified as 57-year-old Madison man

Bicycle v vehicle crash victim ID'd

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash between a bicycle and vehicle early Friday morning as David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison.

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in a crash Friday morning that closed outbound East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street, Madison police said.

David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison, was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. when Frischkorn rode his bike onto East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman who was traveling outbound on East Washington, Officer Julie Laundrie said in a report.

Outbound East Washington Avenue remained closed until about 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

There was no indication of impairment of the driver, and no arrest had been made, Laundrie said.

Frischkorn's death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the traffic fatality was the fourth in the East Washington corridor this year and the second in the past week.

Antoine B. Johnson, 35, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death and misdemeanor bail jumping in the death early Saturday of 30-year-old Sean M. Crisco, who was struck by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue near North Paterson Street.

