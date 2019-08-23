Madison police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year, and with little information yet on any suspects, they are not discounting the possibility of a continued threat to the public.
The body of Amanda J. Woods, 30, was found just after 4 a.m. Friday in a grassy area near a sidewalk in the Worthington Park neighborhood on the city's East Side. Woods died from "homicidal sharp force related trauma," according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
“We’ve got a lot of detectives out talking to various people, friends of hers, associates of hers, those she was with last night,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the woman was not a resident of the area and had no known address.
The woman was at a party in one of the units in the Eastpointe apartment complex along Darbo Drive, he said, but at some point left by herself. When she didn't return, her friends went to look for her, DeSpain said.
“She did have a reason for leaving the apartment," DeSpain said, although he declined to go into more detail. He said police have identified and are interviewing some of the people who were at the party.
Only about 20 minutes passed between when she left the party and police were called, DeSpain said. Both the woman's friends and responding officers attempted life-saving measures on the woman but she was pronounced dead in a vacant grassy area just west of the Salvation Army and Darbo's intersection with the newly constructed Richard Davis Lane.
Given that police don't know whether the woman knew her killer, "there is some danger to the community right now," DeSpain said. "I don’t think we can discount that.”
Worthington Park is a lower-income, racially diverse neighborhood east of East Washington Avenue that has been a trouble spot for police in the past, although DeSpain said that's not been the case more recently.
"We really don’t have any issues in this area," he said. “In terms of violence like this, this is really something that’s an aberration.”
Darbo resident Dambia Ceesay, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 or 16 years, and Will Green, who's run the youth-mentoring initiative Mentoring Positives in the neighborhood since 2004, agreed with that assessment.
“It’s safe,” Ceesay said. “Nobody disturbs nobody over here," adding Friday's homicide was not something he would have expected.
Ceesay and Green said crime and violence are often imports.
"A lot of times, it's people coming from outside the neighborhood," Green said. When a place has long had a bad reputation, people can come there thinking the standards for behavior are lower, he said.
The Worthington Park Neighborhood Association appears inactive, with no one listed as a contact on its city web page. A group called Women of Worthington that hosted activities, made food, gardened and contributed to other community-boosting efforts was active in the area from 2013 to at least 2015 but is currently defunct, according to Fabiola Hamdan, a Dane County human services worker who helped found the group.
Green said building relationships among residents -- in particular between homeowners and renters -- can boost safety because people are less likely to misbehave around people they know.
"We got to get out and know our neighbors more," he said.
Two years ago, Madison saw a record 11 homicides, but that number fell to five last year.
Anyone with information on Friday's crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.