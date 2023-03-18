Oscar Balderas had recently moved from one unit into another in his Monona Hills apartment building, when he woke up to the smell of the smoke in the middle of the night Saturday.

Having his jacket in his previous apartment, unit 129, Balderas walked down the hall. Ready to go through the motions of a small accident, as if it were a drill.

That’s when he saw the fire through a window, right above unit 112. The one he just moved into.

“I saw that fire, just all over. Oh my God,” said Oscar Balderas, 68.

One person is dead and at least 70 people were evacuated in the fire that broke out in Balderas’ apartment building on 353 Owen Road.

Firefighters were already on their way for a fire alarm at about 3:45 a.m. when dispatchers received additional calls from residents reporting smoke and flames, Monona Fire Department Chief Jeremy McMullen said.

Initial calls had come in at around 3:30 a.m.

Kisiah Johnson, 52, was also asleep in her apartment when she awoke to the smell of smoke.

Once she realized the severity of what was happening, she jumped into action and left as quickly as possible.

“I was like, ‘where are my joggers?’” said Johnson. “I grabbed my coat, unplugged my cell phone, grabbed (my bag) and got out the door.”

“I started banging on people's doors, saying it was a real fire,” said Balderas.

While Balderas helped a neighbor evacuate through the stairs, Johnson was in the parking lot waiting with the rest.

“I had a lady in my car. She just had on a t-shirt and a shawl,” Johnson said, remembering how hectic the aftermath was. “Once I got her in the car… I needed to use the bathroom, so I went to the Kwik Trips and then came back and was just driving around to see how it was.”

All Johnson could say as she saw the burning building was, “This is crazy. Crazy.”

At the scene, firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, with debris falling from the building at times, McMullen said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The fire was brought under control by 9 a.m., and one person was found dead, McMullen said.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has opened a shelter for those displaced from the fire at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona. Food and essentials will be provided in addition to any shelter needs.

"Many agencies in Dane County and beyond responded and assisted in the evacuation," McMullen said.

The cause and extent of damage had not yet been determined, but portions of the building are uninhabitable, like Balderas unit.

“The fire was upstairs but it spread all the way down through the elevator. So I know my apartment, it … it burned all the way down,” said Balderas.

Even the Red Cross was unaware of how severe the damage would be.

“We had our disaster action team respond right away to help with immediate needs on the ground, and then as time went on we realized, ‘Oh boy,’ this is going to be much larger,” said Kyle Kriegl, Wisconsin American Red Cross executive director.

From those affected, there are between 30 and 35 currently at the Red Cross shelter.

As of 3:00 p.m Fire and emergency personnel were still at the scene. It’s also unknown how long a shelter will be needed.

“We'll be working with them and kind of determining that for each on a case by case basis, but that could all depend on what their needs are,” said Kriegl.

“I don’t want to go through that ever again. Ever again,” said Balderas.

