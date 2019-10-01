Two Madison teenagers were arrested after a home and car were hit in a fusillade of gunshots Tuesday morning on the city's Far East Side in what Violent Crime Unit detectives believe was a targeted attack, police said.
Octavious J. Krohn, 18, is tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangering safety, and Jontrae M. Larsen, 17, is tentatively charged with being a party to first-degree reckless endangering safety and eluding.
The shots were reported in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street about 7 a.m. Witnesses heard more than a dozen shots, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
No injuries were reported.
Officers recovered shell casings and found a home and car that were hit by several bullets, DeSpain said. A dark blue van with tape over a side window was spotted driving away from the scene.
Detectives found the getaway van, which had crashed in the front yard of a home on Todd Drive near Post Road, DeSpain said. Detectives and officers searched the area and located the two suspects in an area home.