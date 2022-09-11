Update: Suspect in custody in connection to incident at Far West Side residence

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with an "incident" at a residence on the Far West Side of Madison Sunday afternoon, police said.

An "incident" and active investigation at a Far West Side residence has drawn a large police presence, including the Madison Police Department's crime scene investigation unit, to the home.

At around 3:19 p.m. a "suspicious" call came into the 911 call center, according to a supervisor, but little other information was available as of 4:30 p.m.

The Madison Police Department confirmed a large police presence at a residence on Darien Circle on the city's Far West Side, and that a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident but Madison Police Sgt. Tyler Phillips was unable to provide any detail regarding the incident.

The residence, in Madison's Wexford Neighborhood, was surrounded by police tape Sunday afternoon as neighbors gathered in the rain outside of the home.

At 4:50, the Madison police department officer in charge said they were waiting on updates from officers at the scene.