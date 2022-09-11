Update: Suspect in connection to weapons violation at Far West Side residence no longer at large

A suspect in connection with a weapons violation at a residence on the Far West Side of Madison Sunday afternoon is no longer at large, police said.

The incident drew a large police presence, including the Madison Police Department's crime scene investigation unit, to the home. A fire truck and ambulance were present at the scene initially but left shortly after arriving. About five police cars and the forensic services unit remained at the scene as of 7:20 p.m.

At around 3:19 p.m. a "suspicious" call came into the 911 call center, according to a supervisor, but little other information was available as of 6 p.m. There is no active threat to the public in connection with the incident, police said.

The Madison Police Department confirmed a large police presence at a residence at 6 Darien Circle on the city's Far West Side, and that a suspect in connection to the incident was no longer at large but Madison Police Sgt. Tyler Phillips was unable to provide any detail regarding the incident, including the type of weapon used.

The residence, in Madison's Wexford Neighborhood, was surrounded by police tape Sunday afternoon as neighbors gathered in the rain outside of the home. As of 6 p.m., the residence remained an active crime scene.