Update: Sun Prairie police say 37-year-old woman, 35-year-old man found dead from gunshot wounds
Update: Sun Prairie police say 37-year-old woman, 35-year-old man found dead from gunshot wounds

Sun Prairie death investigation

Sun Prairie police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday at 370 S. Legacy Way on the city's west side. Neighbors reported seeing two bodies removed from the home early Thursday morning.

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

Sun Prairie police said a 37-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home Wednesday night.

Construction crews work on Lake Delton's new police station May 5.

The man's gunshot wounds are believed to be self-inflicted, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said. Cox would not say if the woman's injuries were self-inflicted or if the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. 

Officers found the two while responding to a welfare check at a home near the intersection of South Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m., Cox said. . 

Information and evidence gathered so far indicate that the incident was isolated, Cox said.

No further details were released Thursday.

Neighbors living near the home located by the Target store in the Prairie Lakes development said two bodies were removed from the home early Thursday morning.

Dane County property records do not list the owner of the home at 370 S. Legacy Way, but neighbor Justin Schroeder, who lives behind the home on Covington Trail, said a man and a woman had been living there for about a year. He said he didn't know them well but described them as friendly.

Cox would not comment on the neighbors' story, saying the investigation was ongoing.

"Originally what we were told ... is that it was a welfare check," Schroeder said. "And then when it got dark, that's when the whole atmosphere changed. That's when they had the house surrounded, basically blockaded, and then they went through the front door."

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday police announced there was a "law enforcement investigation" underway in the area of South Legacy Way, and later confirmed to local media it was a death investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, state Crime Laboratory, State Patrol and state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Sun Prairie police. 

Cox said more information will be released "when available and appropriate." Anyone with information is asked to contact Sun Prairie police's non-emergency line at 608-837-7336. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling 608-837-6300.

