Update: Sun Prairie police say 37-year-old woman, 35-year-old man found dead from gunshot wounds

Sun Prairie police said a 37-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home Wednesday night.

The man's gunshot wounds are believed to be self-inflicted, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said. Cox would not say if the woman's injuries were self-inflicted or if the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers found the two while responding to a welfare check at a home near the intersection of South Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m., Cox said. .

Information and evidence gathered so far indicate that the incident was isolated, Cox said.

No further details were released Thursday.

Neighbors living near the home located by the Target store in the Prairie Lakes development said two bodies were removed from the home early Thursday morning.

Dane County property records do not list the owner of the home at 370 S. Legacy Way, but neighbor Justin Schroeder, who lives behind the home on Covington Trail, said a man and a woman had been living there for about a year. He said he didn't know them well but described them as friendly.

Cox would not comment on the neighbors' story, saying the investigation was ongoing.