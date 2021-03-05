Update: Sun Prairie police arrest suspect in shooting homicide

Sun Prairie police have arrested a suspect in the Feb. 23 shooting death of a Marshall man who was dropped off at the UW Health Union Corners Clinic on Madison's East Side.

Anthony Young, 33, of Sun Prairie, was taken into custody without incident on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), heroin and drug paraphernalia, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said late Thursday.

Shanton S. Robinson, 29, died after he was left at the clinic at 2402 Winnebago St., near the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street, about 12:25 p.m. Feb. 23 with a gunshot wound. Sun Prairie police identified the scene of the shooting as the 200 block of Broadway Drive.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Sun Prairie police's non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or submit information anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Sun Prairie homicide investigation tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.