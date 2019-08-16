Police siren lights light bar squad car
Investigators now believe shots were exchanged between two vehicles on the West Beltline at Rimrock Road during the morning rush hour Friday, with no injuries reported, Madison police said.

Initially, police said multiple witnesses reported seeing someone inside a dark colored Dodge Durango firing at a white Chevrolet Malibu on the Beltline about 7:50 a.m.

But Violent Crime Unit detectives now believe shots were exchanged between someone inside the Malibu and a gunman who was standing inside the Durango and firing from its sunroof, according to a police news release.

The Malibu continued toward Midvale Boulevard, and later was found at a location in the West District police declined to disclose, while the Durango got off at Rimrock Road, was seen inbound on John Nolen Drive and has not been found.

The Malibu, which was unoccupied, had been struck by at least one bullet.

Detectives believe those who were inside the two vehicles are in the midst of an ongoing dispute.

Officers recovered shell casings in the area, police said.

