Gunfire aimed at a residence on Madison's East Side Thursday night damaged the home but nobody was injured, in what police are now calling a targeted incident.
The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street, Madison police said.
"Multiple gunshots were fired at the residence, causing damage to the property," said Lt. Reginald Patterson.
The occupants of the residence were not injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.