Update: The shooting suspect is in custody and all but one inbound lane of Monona Drive has been re-opened, Joel DeSpain, Madison Police Department public information officer, said at 8 a.m.
A standoff with a shooting suspect has Monona Drive closed to traffic from Cottage Grove Road to Buckeye Road on Thursday morning, police reported.
The incident began shortly after 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shot fired in a backyard of a residence in the 4000 block of Monona Drive. There were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the shot, Madison police said in a news release.
Officers responding to the area established a perimeter and began attempts to speak with the suspect, a 52-year-old man, but got no response, and additional tactical resources were being called into the area to help with the situation, the release states.