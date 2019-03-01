Update: The driver, Lavonti Gray, 27, Davenport, Iowa, was hit by the semi when he jumped out of the cab of the burning truck.
The driver was tended to by passersby until Janesville Fire and EMS arrived on scene, the State Patrol said.
A semi truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when the rig caught fire and crashed along Interstate 39/90 in Janesville.
The crash was in the northbound lanes at about 5:30 p.m., and shut down the right lane of the highway for about three hours, the State Patrol said.
The unidentified 27-year-old man driving the truck attempted to jump out of the cab just before the crash, the State Patrol said.
Witnesses to the crash said the semi hit the interior median while it was slowing down, then crossed over the lanes of traffic, ending up in the right side ditch, according to the Janesville Gazette.