UPDATE: Second shooting reported on Madison's Far East Side

Madison Police are responding to another shooting Monday, this one on the city's Far East Side, after a 64-year-old man was shot on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.
No information was available by 8 p.m. on the second shooting but a spokesperson said more details would be released soon. Several police cars were responding to a scene near Cottage Grove Road and Acewood Boulevard.
This is a developing story.
In the earlier shooting Monday, a 64 year-old man was shot several times at Penn Park at about 3:52 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Madison Police said.
Police had not taken anyone into custody as of Monday evening in the first shooting, but said in a statement that based on initial information, "it does not appear that this incident was random."
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
"Penn Park has been an important fixture in South Madison as the youth Raider football team practices and competes in the park," Capt. Mike Hanson said in a statement. "Each weekend, there are numerous family-friendly events in Penn Park and the Madison Police Department supports and participates in various events to encourage the safety and fun all should expect."