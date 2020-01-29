You are the owner of this article.
Update: 4 schools locked down after Madison student, parent injured in targeted shooting on East Side, authorities say
Update: 4 schools locked down after Madison student, parent injured in targeted shooting on East Side, authorities say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A parent and a child were injured in a shooting on the East Side on Wednesday morning that is believed to be a targeted shooting, Madison police reported.

Several people called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that they heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Detectives determined the shooter exited the passenger seat of a getaway car and fired numerous shots into the victims' car, which had stopped at the intersection, DeSpain said.

A parent and two children were inside the car that was shot at, and the parent and one child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

The Madison Metropolitan School District said in a statement that “a few of our students and a parent were the victims of a shooting that was also witnessed by some of our students.”

As a precaution, the schools connected with the involved students — Madison East and La Follette high schools, Sennett Middle School, and Nuestro Mundo Community School — were put under a lockout preventing anyone from entering or exiting until Madison police determined there was no longer an outside threat to any of the schools, the district said.

There was no direct threat to any of these schools, the district said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

