The Sauk County Sheriff's Office dive team will be in Mirror Lake Monday, searching for the body of a person presumed drowned following the crash of a semi trailer truck into the lake on Sunday.
The State Patrol said the dive team will be looking for the second occupant of the semi's cab, while the body of the driver was found inside the cab when the tractor and trailer was pulled from the lake on Sunday.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday on the driver, the State Patrol said.
The search for the second person was called off on Sunday because of deteriorating weather conditions and reduced visibility.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. just north of the Mirror Lake bridge on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County.
The investigation showed wheel tracks coming from the highway directly through a damaged guardrail, with the semi going down about 100 feet over a cliff into the lake.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours while crews worked at the scene.