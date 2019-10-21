A resident has been arrested for alleged arson at a North Side home on Sunday night, authorities said.
Rose M. Galloway, 34, was arrested for arson and first-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said Monday morning.
The fire shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Starling Lane near the Dane County Regional Airport didn’t injure anyone, but did displace three residents, according to Madison Fire Department, which is investigating the arson with the Madison Police Department.
Upon arrival, Engine Company 10 observed flames coming from the doors and windows of the home, and with the assistance of Engine Company 8, the fire was knocked down at 10:27 p.m., Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Schuster said that investigators believe the fire is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The Red Cross assisted those displaced by the fire.
