UPDATE: The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the item in question was not an explosive. It was some type of training aid.
Madison police are responding to a possible explosive device that was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Carpenter Street on Madison's East Side.
Sgt. Chad Crose said "there is something in the woods" that could be an explosive, or "something totally benign."
"We have officers out there," he said. "I don't expect our officers to be experts on explosives, so that's why we're calling in the experts."
The Dane County Bomb squad is also responding to the scene.
Crose said the device is not close enough to residences to present a threat to the public.
