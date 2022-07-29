Update: Puppy still missing after stolen delivery driver’s car recovered, Madison police say

Update: The delivery driver's stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in the 600 block of Segoe Road, but "Malloy" was not with the vehicle and remains missing, Madison police reported.

A puppy was in a food delivery driver’s car stolen at East Towne Mall on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The driver was picking up a delivery order from Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 East Towne Mall, about 10:20 p.m. Thursday when two people he didn’t know got into his vehicle and drove away, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

On the front passenger seat was “Malloy,” a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston terrier, and police are asking for public help in finding the vehicle in part because of concern that the puppy might not survive without proper care of if it is abandoned, Becker said.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with Kentucky license plate 028XMB, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.