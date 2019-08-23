Madison police said they are investigating the killing of a 30-year-old woman on the East Side early Friday morning.
Officers called to the 3000 block of Darbo Drive about 4:15 a.m. Friday reported finding the woman's body in a grassy area, near a sidewalk at the intersection of Darbo and Richard Davis Lane.
She died of “homicidal violence,” according to a police news release.
The Dane County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The woman’s name was not being released, pending notification of family.
The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into what police said is the city's first murder of the year (excluding vehicular homicides).
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.