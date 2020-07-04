Update: Police arrest 19-year-old in East Side motel homicide

Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Tuesday shooting death at a Far East Side motel.
Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, of Madison, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh.
Cain-Roberson was being held in the Dane County Jail on Friday awaiting a court appearance.
Earlier Friday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jammeh as the victim.
Jammeh was found just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 4830 Hayes Road and died later at a local hospital, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said the shooting, which they believe was targeted, remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.
Jammeh was the city’s fifth homicide victim this year. A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday on Madison’s North Side in the city’s sixth homicide.
