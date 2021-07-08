Update: Persons of interest held in both weekend homicides in Madison, authorities identify victims

Madison police say they now have a person of interest in custody in both homicides that happened over Fourth of July weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victims as: 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, of Madison, who died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison’s Far East Side; and 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, who was shot at a Southwest Side gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday and died soon after.

Police are investigating Fields’ death as an act of domestic violence, and there had been a history of domestic disturbances between her and the person of interest who was taken into custody in Indiana on an unrelated charge, Capt. Daniel Nale said.

Fields and that man had recently moved to Madison from another community in Dane County, Nale said. Police had multiple contacts with the couple where they used to live, but Madison police only had one, Nale said. That domestic disturbance call did not result in an arrest, he said, but the man had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with the woman.

In the second killing, Nale said, Davis-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle when someone came up to him and fired the shots that killed him.