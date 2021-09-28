Update: Person shot on Southwest Side dies, person detained at scene, Madison police say

A person who was shot multiple times on the Southwest Side on Monday night has died, and a person was detained at the scene, Madison police reported.
The Dane County 911 Center said it received a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Harley Drive shortly before 7 p.m.
Police and other emergency responders found the victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Monday night.
Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement Tuesday morning that the gunshots wounds resulted in the person’s death, with the time not specified.
Chief Shon Barnes said Monday night that multiple people inside and outside a residence in the area were interviewed by police, although he could not confirm whether the shooting took place inside the residence. Barnes said officers conducted a neighborhood canvas and found no one else with injuries.
Richardson said a possibly involved party who knew the shooting victim was detained at the scene, and there is not believed to be any continued danger to the public.
No additional details were released.
The homicide is the ninth in Madison this year. There were 10 in 2020.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.