 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle, Fitchburg police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg on Monday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in an updated statement.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, McCarthy said.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, McCarthy said.

No names were released.

The crash closed South Syene Road between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive for about 3 1/2 hours, McCarthy said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lula's first day: Brazilian president meets with world leaders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics