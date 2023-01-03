Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle, Fitchburg police say

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg on Monday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in an updated statement.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, McCarthy said.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, McCarthy said.

No names were released.

The crash closed South Syene Road between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive for about 3 1/2 hours, McCarthy said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.