Update: The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon posted on its Facebook page that missing mother and daughter Jill Rousseau and Jordan Rousseau have been found safe.
"Law enforcement is communicating with them and they are no longer believed to be in danger," the Sheriff's Office said, adding that no further information "can be released at this time."
A mother and daughter from the Dale area have been missing since Sunday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.
Jill Rousseau, 55, and Jordan Rousseau, 21, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, and the husband and father, Kelly Rousseau, is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved in their disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The missing mother and daughter are believed to have been driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch that is maroon on top and tan on the bottom, with Wisconsin license plate 650-PPM. A picture of a similar vehicle is below.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279 or Mike.Fitzpatrick@outagamie.org, or call the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920-832-5000 referencing incident number 19-026089.