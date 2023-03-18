On Saturday March 18, 2023 the Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Owen Rd for fire that resulted in up to 70 families being displaced. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
One person is dead and at least 70 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Monona apartment building early Saturday, the Monona Fire Department said.
Firefighters were already on their way to the apartment building in the 300 block of Owen Road for a fire alarm about 3:45 a.m. when dispatchers received additional calls from residents reporting smoke and flames, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said.
Initial calls had come in at around 3:30 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, with debris falling from the building at times, McMullen said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
The fire was brought under control by 9 a.m., and one person was found dead, McMullen said.
The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has opened a shelter for those displaced from the fire at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona. Food and essentials will be provided in addition to any shelter needs.
