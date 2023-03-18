At least 70 people were evacuated and one dead in a Monona apartment building after a fire broke out early Saturday morning, the Monona Fire Department said.

Firefighters were already on their way to the apartment building in the 300 block of Owen Road for a fire alarm around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when dispatchers received additional calls from residents reporting smoke and flames, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said.

Initial calls had come in at around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, with debris falling from the building at times, McMullen said in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The fire was brought under control by 9 a.m. and one person was found dead in the aftermath, McMullen said.

The Wisconsin American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those displaced from the fire at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road in Monona. Food and essentials will be provided in addition to any shelter needs.

"Many agencies in Dane County and beyond responded and assisted in the evacuation," McMullen said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

