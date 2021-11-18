 Skip to main content
Update: No injuries in East Side shooting, occupied apartment struck by gunfire
A daytime shooting on Madison's East Side damaged two apartments Wednesday, including one occupied by children, and three vehicles but resulted in no injuries, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers were called at 3:20 p.m. to a shooting on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Thursday, after multiple people reported gunfire and two vehicles were seen speeding away from the area.

No arrest have been made in the shooting, which police believe was a targeted incident, Fryer said.

Bullets did damage two apartments, though, including one where a woman and two children were present at the time of the shooting, she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 and online at p3tips.com.

