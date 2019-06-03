Update: Sauk Prairie police identified the two people found dead in their home on Sunday afternoon as Margaret Fass, 88, and her son David Fass, 63.
Police Chief Gerald Strunz said the cause of death is still being determined, and autopsies are scheduled Tuesday.
"There were no indicators that the public should be concerned," Strunz said.
Tall grass and no activity at a home in Sauk City led police to finding two bodies in the home on Sunday.
The discovery was made Sunday afternoon at a home in the 900 block of Monroe Street, Sauk Prairie police said.
Neighbors had called police after the two people had not been seen for a week, and the grass hadn't been cut.
Police gave no indication of how the residents died, or the genders of the two.
The identities were to be released after notification of family.
