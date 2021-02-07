Update: Missing Madison man with dementia found safe at Chicago airport

A missing man with dementia was found safe at a Chicago airport after a Silver Alert had been issued for him earlier Saturday.

The family of Cyril M. Hetsko, 78, contacted police shortly after midnight Saturday to report he was missing after he hadn't been seen since around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.

An employee saw Hetsko at the airport Saturday and contacted Chicago police concerned for him, Madison police Lt. Eugene Woehrle said. Chicago police is working with Madison police to get Hetsko back to his family.

Madison police did not say Saturday at which Chicago airport Hetsko was found.

Hetsko was described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, Gibson said. He lives on the Far East Side on Cherrywood Court and drives a 2016 Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin license plates of 194 UNN.

State Journal reporter Shanzeh Ahmad contributed to this story.

