Update: Missing 72-year-old man found safe, Janesville police say

Update: A few hours after being reported missing, Warren J. Strelcheck, 72, was found safe, Janesville police reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Janesville police are asking for help in finding a 72-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.

Warren J. Strelcheck left his house in the 1800 block of Foster Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 2007 dark blue Chevy Silverado with Wisconsin registration RX9187, Janesville police said in a statement.

Strelcheck is 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue uniform pants with a blue polo shirt with Rural Carrier on the chest.

Anyone who sees Warren or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.