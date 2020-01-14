UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, DeForest police say

Update: Be’yanna Covington, 13, who went missing Monday afternoon, was located safe and reunited with family Tuesday morning, DeForest Police Department Lt. Bob Berg said.

The DeForest Police Department is looking for help in finding Be’yanna Covington, 13, who went missing Monday afternoon.

Covington was last seen leaving DeForest Middle School with a friend on Monday afternoon, and has not been seen or heard from since, Sgt. Matt Ritzema said in a statement.

She has been known to be associated with a black man with the first name of Anthony or Antonio, who is 20 or 21, Ritzema said.

Anyone with information on Covington is asked to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.

