Update: Rayvon Rim has been located and is safe, police say.
Madison police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy who didn't return home from school on Tuesday.
Rayvon Rim lives on Tree Lane on the city's Far West Side. He was last seen in the Hammersley Road and Theresa Terrace area at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
"There is no information suggesting he is the victim of a crime, but it is out of character for him not to come home," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Rim is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, wearing black athletic pants, a white T-shirt and a black jacket, carrying a gray backpack.
Anyone with information about Rim's whereabouts is asked to call 911.