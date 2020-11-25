Update: Medical Examiner's Office identifies wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash

The pedestrian killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Sun Prairie that also seriously injured a Madison police officer and another person was identified Wednesday as the officer's wife.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the pedestrian Wednesday as Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie.

The investigation indicates that both the off-duty officer and her wife, Nelson, were walking on the bike path well off the road when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in a crash that happened on Highway 19 at Whitetail Drive at about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.

Nelson died at the scene of the crash, which also seriously injured a person who was in one of the two vehicles involved, Konopacki said.

The Medical Examiner's Office completed Nelson's autopsy Tuesday, which found that her death was a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is still underway.

On Tuesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain confirmed an officer was involved in the crash, calling it a "very difficult day" for the department. He did not identify the officer.