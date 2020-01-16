Update: Medical Examiner releases name of Blue Mounds homicide victim

Authorities have identified the homicide victim whose body was found along a highway in southwestern Dane County Wednesday as identified as Nicholas J. Day, 26, of Blue Mounds.

Autopsy results confirm Day's death resulted from homicidal violence, the Dane County Medical Examiners Office said Thursday.

Day's body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office initially reported the death was the result of a hit-and-run crash. Day was wearing running attire and was believed to have been out running.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office updated the incident as a homicide, citing the medical examiner's finding.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm Wednesday to call the department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Detectives are also seeking any video that might have been captured the incident.