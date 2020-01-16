You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Medical Examiner releases name of Blue Mounds homicide victim
0 comments
breaking top story

Update: Medical Examiner releases name of Blue Mounds homicide victim

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Squad car

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old Mount Horeb man Wednesday in the town of Blue Mounds.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have identified the homicide victim whose body was found along a highway in southwestern Dane County Wednesday as identified as Nicholas J. Day, 26, of Blue Mounds. 

Autopsy results confirm Day's death resulted from homicidal violence, the Dane County Medical Examiners Office said Thursday.

Day's body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office initially reported the death was the result of a hit-and-run crash. Day was wearing running attire and was believed to have been out running.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office updated the incident as a homicide, citing the medical examiner's finding.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm Wednesday to call the department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Detectives are also seeking any video that might have been captured the incident.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics