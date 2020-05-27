Update: Materials that caused evacuation of Fitchburg apartments had explosive properties, but no intent to harm seen, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The materials that caused evacuation of the apartments in the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road have explosive properties, but Fitchburg police said there there did not appear to be any indication of an intent to use the materials to cause damage or harm.

Investigators left the apartment where the materials were shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday following an additional search for non-hazardous evidence, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.

The hazardous items in the apartment were removed earlier in the morning and the building was deemed safe for occupancy, Hartwick said.

Police found no evidence to indicate an ongoing threat to the community and no evidence to indicate any damage or injuries have resulted from the materials in the apartment, Hartwick said.

The sole resident of the apartment was taken into custody Tuesday when the incident began and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, Hartwick said.

The information and evidence obtained in the investigation will be evaluated for any potential referral of criminal charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Hartwick said, adding that the investigation remains open.