Update: Man who reported woman dead in Iowa County taken into custody in ongoing homicide investigation

A man who reported the death of a woman to authorities in Iowa County Monday afternoon has been taken into custody as a suspect in the woman's murder, the state Department of Justice said.

In an update Tuesday, the DOJ said the man and woman were known to each other.

The man reported the death at a home in the the village of Avoca at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving law enforcement made contact with the man on scene.

The death, which is believed to be a homicide, was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Tuesday, including the name of the victim and the location of the home where she was found.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, with help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and village of Avoca Police Department.

