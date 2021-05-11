 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Man who reported woman dead in Iowa County taken into custody in ongoing homicide investigation
0 comments
alert top story

Update: Man who reported woman dead in Iowa County taken into custody in ongoing homicide investigation

  • 0

A man who reported the death of a woman to authorities in Iowa County Monday afternoon has been taken into custody as a suspect in the woman's murder, the state Department of Justice said. 

In an update Tuesday, the DOJ said the man and woman were known to each other.

The man reported the death at a home in the the village of Avoca at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving law enforcement made contact with the man on scene.

The death, which is believed to be a homicide, was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Tuesday, including the name of the victim and the location of the home where she was found.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, with help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and village of Avoca Police Department.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics