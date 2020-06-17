UPDATE: Man sought in connection with 2 found dead in Jefferson County driveway

Authorities were asking the public for assistance Wednesday night in locating a Fort Atkinson man after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy found two bodies in the driveway of a town of Sumner house and was fired on from inside the home Tuesday evening.
The deputy, who was responding to a report of a possible burglary, returned fire and later saw black smoke coming from inside the residence, the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.
Authorities were looking for Kevin P. Anderson, 68, who is described as white, 6-feet tall and about 200 lbs. with blue eyes and balding brown hair. Anyone who sees Anderson was being asked to immediately contact law enforcement and not to approach him.
Authorities did not say what happened to the person who was inside the house and had released no information on the identities of the two people found dead in the driveway or their cause of death.
DCI said it is believed to be a targeted incident.
The investigation was continuing, and no further details were released.
Town Chairman John Dohner Jr. said, “We have been told little or nothing” about the incident at the residence on Highway A, near the intersection of Highway 106.
Dohner said when he drove closer to the fire Tuesday, he could see black smoke and flames from a distance. Firefighters were lined up at a safe distance away, waiting for the area to be cleared for them to come in, he said.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department, which responded to the incident, confirmed crews were staged about a mile away and ultimately were not called to put the fire out because of the standoff.
Anyone with information about the incident or who was driving in the area of Highway 106 and Highway A is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.
DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the state Crime Laboratory, State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the state fire marshal.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.
