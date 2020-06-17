UPDATE: Man sought in connection with 2 found dead in Jefferson County driveway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities were asking the public for assistance Wednesday night in locating a Fort Atkinson man after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy found two bodies in the driveway of a town of Sumner house and was fired on from inside the home Tuesday evening.

The deputy, who was responding to a report of a possible burglary, returned fire and later saw black smoke coming from inside the residence, the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

Authorities were looking for Kevin P. Anderson, 68, who is described as white, 6-feet tall and about 200 lbs. with blue eyes and balding brown hair. Anyone who sees Anderson was being asked to immediately contact law enforcement and not to approach him.

Authorities did not say what happened to the person who was inside the house and had released no information on the identities of the two people found dead in the driveway or their cause of death.

DCI said it is believed to be a targeted incident.

The investigation was continuing, and no further details were released.

Town Chairman John Dohner Jr. said, “We have been told little or nothing” about the incident at the residence on Highway A, near the intersection of Highway 106.