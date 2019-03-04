Try 3 months for $3
Madison police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning, after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened sometime before 1 a.m., the time when police were called to Unity Point Health-Meriter Hospital, 202 S. Park St., because a 22-year-old man arrived looking for medical attention.

The man was shot in the 1100 block of Mendota Street, police said.

"The victim said he was walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored SUV pulled up near him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Someone inside the SUV started firing a gun and the victim was shot in the leg."

No suspects were identified by the victim, and the investigation is continuing.

"Investigators say it appears he was specifically targeted, and this is likely part of an ongoing dispute," DeSpain said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

