Update: Man pulled from Yahara River by ‘heroic’ bystanders could make full recovery, authorities say

Update: Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said Thursday the man pulled from the Yahara River on Tuesday is recovering better than expected, and there is hope that he will make a full recovery.

The family wanted to express their personal thanks to those who worked to save his life, McMullen said.

No further updates on the incident will be provided, McMullen said.

A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after bystanders pulled him from the Yahara River on Tuesday afternoon, the Monona Fire Department reported.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monona police and fire personnel were sent to the 300 block of West Broadway near Lottes Park on the Yahara River on a report of a person in the water, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a report.

The first units arrived is less than three minutes and found a man who had been underwater for several minutes, but was out of the water due to the “heroic actions” of bystanders before emergency personnel arrived, McMullen said.

Paramedics began treating the man for his life-threatening injuries and took him to a local hospital, McMullen said.