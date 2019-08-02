Update: The man killed in the crash has been identified as Christopher Gebhardt, 38, Janesville.
A forensic autopsy performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death was from injuries sustained in the crash.
A 38-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he drove his vehicle into the back of a parked SUV in Janesville.
The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. at Holiday Drive and Kennedy Road, Janesville police said.
The unidentified victim was found deceased and pinned in his vehicle.
The investigation showed the victim was going west on Holiday Drive and had driven past Sherwood Drive, when he crashed into the legally parked and unoccupied SUV on the west side of Kennedy Road.
Kennedy Road and Holiday Drive is a t-intersection, with Holiday Drive ending at Kennedy Road.
"There is additional information being followed up on, to determine factors which led to the cause of the crash," said Sgt. Chad Pearson.
The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of family.
