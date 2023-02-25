A wanted and armed man who Madison police shot at was found dead in a store bathroom he barricaded himself in after gunfire was heard in the bathroom, authorities reported.

The incident began late Friday afternoon while police were searching for Justin D. Kopmeyer, a suspect in the death of a woman whose body they discovered Wednesday.

Madison Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye on Friday night would not confirm that the dead man was Kopmeyer until the dead man is identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in a statement later Friday night identified the dead man as a “wanted subject” without naming him or specifying what he was wanted for.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Madison police officers attempted to apprehend the man at the Kwik Trip at 3528 E. Washington Ave. and during the interaction, the man produced a weapon, DCI said.

One officer attempted to use a Taser on the subject without success, another officer fired their gun in the direction of the man, and the man then barricaded himself in a bathroom. Officers heard gunfire in the bathroom and later found the man dead, DCI said.

Madison police and DCI both said no one else was injured during the incident.

Madison police said there were customers inside the store, but it was unclear whether they all had escaped the store at the time of the gunshots.

Tye said police initially confronted the suspect outside the Kwik Trip bathroom, and “the whole incident took a matter of minutes.”

Tye said an unidentified number of shots were fired by both the Madison police officer involved and the suspect, and he also said another Madison police officer attempted to use a Taser on the suspect.

“The suspect was later located inside the bathroom of that Kwik Trip, deceased,” Tye said.

A Dane County 911 dispatch supervisor had said at 4:45 p.m. Friday that Madison police “were working on an incident and they located a suspect” who went into the store.

Police said that officers were in the area looking for Kopmeyer, who had been identified as a suspect in the East Side homicide. A warrant had been issued for Kopmeyer’s arrest in the death of the woman Wednesday in the 3400 block of Richard Street. The woman has not been identified.

Jesus Nolasco said he was inside the Kwik Trip buying food with his family when a man being chased by police came running in.

“Suddenly a (man) came in and in that moment all you could hear was screams, coming from the fridges in the back,” Nolasco said in an interview while waiting at the nearby La Taguara restaurant. “A gun went off.”

That’s when Nolasco grabbed his wife and daughter and ducked behind the shelves.

Nolasco said he heard what sounded like a Taser and that the man then ran into the store kitchen, where Nolasco believes there was an employee. That’s when Nolasco’s family and everyone else in the store were evacuated.

Friday afternoon, in announcing that a warrant had been issued for Kopmeyer’s arrest, authorities had said he has ties to the North and East sides of Madison as well as the Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville areas.

Authorities closed East Washington Avenue in both directions between Wright Street and Highway 51 at 4:50 p.m. Friday. The road was reopened at 6:14 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Madison Police Department is responding to an incident at the Kwik Trip located along the 3500 block of E. Washington Ave.



Please use alternate routes if you need to travel this portion of E. Washington Ave.



More information will be released later this evening. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) February 24, 2023

The Madison officers who were involved have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI will turn over its investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this story.

6 serial killers who left deep scars on Wisconsin Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer Serial killer David Spanbauer Serial killer David Spanbauer Serial killer Walter Ellis Serial killer Walter Ellis Serial killer Edward Edwards Serial killer Edward Edwards