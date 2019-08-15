Crime scene tape, State Journal generic file photo
LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

A man who had engaged in a standoff with police on Madison's East Side was taken into custody after about six hours, police said.

Police are seeking to hold the 52-year-old man, who was not identified, on a mental health commitment order after it appeared he was suffering from a mental health crisis, Sgt. Matt Baker said. 

After a shot was fired in the backyard of the residence in the 4000 block of Monona Drive, the man stayed inside the residence while police attempted to contact him for several hours, Baker said.

Another shot had been fired within the home during the night, Baker said. A negotiator was able to reach him by phone early in the morning, Baker said.

The man peacefully surrendered at about 7:40 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

No injuries were reported. 

All lanes on Monona Drive from Cottage Grove Road to Buckeye Road were closed while police set up a perimeter, DeSpain said. . All but one lane was reopened by about 9 a.m.

Baker said the man had not threatened anyone with the gun but was exhibiting "very concerning" behavior that indicated a mental health crisis.

