Update: Man detained in relation to Southwest Side homicide identified, Madison police say

Madison police identified a Madison man detained at the scene of a Southwest Side shooting Monday evening where a victim was struck multiple times and later died.
Doyle Jay Reifert, 59, was taken to the Dane County Jail "in relation to this incident", Madison police said in an update Tuesday. According to jail records, Reifert was booked on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Madison police said authorities received a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Harley Drive. Police and other emergency responders found the victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Monday night.
Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement Tuesday morning that the gunshots wounds resulted in the person’s death, with the time not specified.
Chief Shon Barnes said Monday night that multiple people inside and outside a residence in the area were interviewed by police, although he could not confirm whether the shooting took place inside the residence. Barnes said officers conducted a neighborhood canvas and found no one else with injuries.
No additional details were released.
The homicide is the ninth in Madison this year. There were 10 in 2020.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.