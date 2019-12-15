Update: Man arrested in fatal shooting on South Side, Madison police say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday on the South Side, Madison police reported.
The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce Street and Marcus T. Hamilton was later arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Sgt. Galen Wiering said in a statement Saturday night.
Officers responding to the scene found a person with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a hospital and later died, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.
It is the city’s third homicide this year.
Police said they believe those involved knew each other and there was not a threat to the public.
