You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Man arrested in fatal shooting on Near West Side, Madison police say
breaking

Update: Man arrested in fatal shooting on Near West Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce Street and Marcus T. Hamilton was later arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Sgt. Galen Wiering said in a statement Saturday night.

Officers responding to the scene found a person with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a hospital and later died, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

It is the city’s third homicide this year.

Police said they believe those involved knew each other and there was not a threat to the public.

Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Marcus T. Hamilton booking photo

Hamilton

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics